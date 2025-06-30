Batik Air Flight Mishap: Batik Air's Boeing 737 Aircraft Nearly Tips Over for Few Seconds After Being Blown by Strong Crosswind During Landing at Jakarta Airport, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Mumbai, June 30: A Batik Air flight nearly hit the runway while landing at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang (SHIA), Indonesia, amidst heavy downpour. It is learnt that Batik Air's Boeing 737 (PK‑LDJ) aircraft survived a near miss at Jakarta airport after a strong wind tipped the aircraft to its side and caused the wing almost to hit the runway during the landing. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 28. Batik Air confirmed the incident.

Danang Mandala Prihantoro, Strategic Officer of Batik Air Corporate Communications, said that the Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number PK-LDJ landed at SHIA during a downpour, reports Antara News. Luckily, the Batik Air flight landed safely at the SHIA, formerly called Jakarta Cengkareng Airport, as the pilot managed to stabilise the Boeing 737 aircraft. Soon after it landed, the Batik Air flight underwent a full technical inspection, and no damage was found. Ahmedabad Plane Crash Probe: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau DG GVG Yugandhar Investigating Air India Plane Crash Gets VIP Security Cover.

Viral Video Shows Batik Air Flight Nearly Tipping Over During Landing in Jakarta

Post this, normal operations resumed at the airport. A video of the incident showing the Batik Air flight almost hitting the runway while landing at Soekarno Hatta International Airport has also surfaced online. As per the report, the Batik Air flight Boeing 737 (PK‑LDJ) was blown by a strong crosswind while approaching the runway. Prihantoro said that the crosswind blew the aircraft and tipped it to its side. He also said that the wind speed increased while the wind direction remained the same.

"Nonetheless, the aircraft landed safely and all flight procedures were followed," the Strategic Officer said in his written statement. After the close call, the Batik Air flight was thoroughly inspected by an aircraft engineer team, who concluded that the plane did not suffer any damage. The engineer also said that the Boeing 737 aircraft could return to regular operation. Multiple videos of the Batik Air flight's dramatic landing have gone viral on social media. Air India Flight AI130 Health Scare: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

A video shared on Instagram shows the Batik Air flight Boeing 737 (PK‑LDJ) tipping to its right side for a few seconds while approaching the runway. As the video moves forward, the aircraft is seen stabilising and landing safely. "Batik Air landed at such a high bank angle that its right engine almost touched the runway," the Instagram handle that shared the video said. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

