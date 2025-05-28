Rome [Italy], May 28 (ANI): An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in Rome, Italy, following the conclusion of its visit to France. This delegation is on a diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening India's international relations and addressing important global issues.

During their visit to France, the delegation conveyed India's firm stance against terrorism to French parliamentarians and officials, emphasizing India's commitment to global security. Building on this, the delegation's arrival in Italy marks the continuation of their efforts to engage with European nations on shared concerns, including counterterrorism and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The delegation continues its international engagements as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Tasked with unmasking Pakistan's involvement in spreading terror, the multi-party delegation is now in Italy to further these objectives.

Earlier, the delegation met with the Senators of the India-France Friendship Group and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Paris.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned that senators agreed on the necessity to be united in the fight against terrorism.

"We are very grateful to the Vice Chair of Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee, along with all her colleagues in the Senate in this majestic building, has only word to say - we are together with India in the fight against terrorism...They totally agreed that France and India, and the whole democractic world need to speak in one voice in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and supported by the State of Pakistan," he said.

Prasad further expressed gratitude for supporting India's cause, "We heard them and are very grateful, and we are really touched. Two of the Senators came to India in the Foreign Affairs Committee. They are also present here. It was a very emotional moment for us. We convey our great regards and thanks to the members of the Senate who have whole-heartedly supported the cause of India...The energy, compassion, love for France and India and the people - that is the takeaway," he said.

Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice-President of India-France Friendship Group in Senate, called terrorism a "menace" and advocated the need to combat the "shared threat."

"We are extremely happy to receive the Indian delegation. We recalled our strong bilateral ties and recalled the common cause against terrorism, a menace which has affected India, Europe and France. It is important to combat terrorism and it is a shared threat, which should be combatted for preserving liberty in true democracies. This is the message we have given to the Indian Members of the Parliament, assuring our full support for India's fight against terrorism. We shared moments of great friendship today," Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio said.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT,) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by terrorists, in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)

