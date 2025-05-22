Tokyo [Japan], May 22 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Tokyo on early Thursday as part of a five-nation tour to showcase India's resolve against terrorism through 'Operation Sindoor'.

The delegation, which includes figures from various political parties, aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation, led by Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

Prior to his departure, Sanjay Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the whole world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor.

"The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan's face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state," Jha told ANI.

"We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now," he added.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that the diplomatic outreach visits will convey India's united stand against cross-border terrorism to the world.

"As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending seven delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism," Sarangi said.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader John Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

