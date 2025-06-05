Brussels [Belgium], June 5 (ANI): An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, during their visit to Brussels.

The Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg said, "All-Party Parliamentary delegation had a productive and constructive meeting with Ms. Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia. A good opportunity to brief at the senior parliamentary level on the use of cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy to disrupt progress in Kashmir and communalise the situation. Condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and appreciation for India's firm policy of zero-tolerance on terrorism."

The meeting focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and enhancing cooperation between India and the European Union on various strategic issues. The delegation engaged in discussions to deepen the partnership and explore avenues for collaboration on matters of mutual interest.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leading the delegation as part of India's broader diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, emphasised the need for a "collective resolve" in the fight against terrorism, grounded in human values, democracy, and humanity.

After the delegation met with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the delegation for relations with India, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Security and Defence Committee, Prasad described the interaction as "extraordinary."

"There was unanimity in support for action against terrorism, and they were the first to convey solidarity to India," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"India is a stabilising country, a big country, a democratic country, and there has to be a collective resolve in the fight against terrorism, for human values, democracy, and humanity. That was the essence of the discussions," he added.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Earlier, the delegation visited the UK to garner widespread support for India's fight against terrorism and to highlight Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. The team received strong backing from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

