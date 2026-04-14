Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Human rights advocate and President of the Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, has alleged irregularities and manipulation in the electoral process in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), claiming that elections in the region are not conducted under any fixed legal framework.

In a video statement, Sering said that elections in PoGB are frequently delayed on various grounds, including weather conditions and broader regional or international developments. He alleged that such postponements are often followed by the inception of interim governments comprising individuals approved by Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence.

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According to him, these interim administrations remain in power for several months, during which the electoral environment is influenced. Sering claimed that a gap of five to six months was deliberately created between the formation of such governments and the eventual elections, allowing time for what he described as the manipulation of public opinion and political dynamics.

He further alleged that political groups opposing the policies of the intelligence establishment, including nationalist factions, Shia political parties, and supporters of Imran Khan, face significant hurdles despite having strong public support. Sering suggested that such parties have higher chances of electoral success, which, he claimed, leads to efforts to weaken their position.

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Highlighting alleged tactics, he stated that multiple independent candidates are often fielded to divide votes, while administrative and legal measures are used to influence outcomes. He also referred to the possible use of provisions such as "Schedule 4" to place restrictions on certain candidates, though he did not provide specific cases.

Sering asserted that the prolonged interim period enables authorities to shape the electoral landscape in favour of preferred candidates. "This clearly shows that elections here are not fair, but manipulated," he said, adding that those critical of the Pakistani military's policies often encounter obstacles in contesting or winning elections. (ANI)

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