Washington, June 24: E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest USD 15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to USD 26 billion, a top official of the company has said.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India till date. Big Relief for Indian Professionals, PM Narendra Modi Announces 'H1B Visa Renewal Can Be Done in US Itself'.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy in Washington DC:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/HgIg1WZ3yu — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," Jassy said on Friday.

The India's External Affairs Ministry in a tweet said the prime minister held a productive meeting with the president and CEO of Amazon. PM Modi at US State Department Video: Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

"Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential of further collaboration with @amazon in the logistics sector in India," it said. Modi welcomed Amazon's initiative of promoting digitisation of MSMEs in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)