Beijing [China], January 19 (ANI): Despite Washington's diplomatic boycott of games, China has issued visas to some members of the US delegation for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, reported Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can confirm to you that China has issued corresponding visas to some members of the American delegation consisting of government officials," Sputnik quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying during a press conference on Wednesday.

The US in early December last year had said that it would not send "any diplomatic or official representation" to the games due to alleged human rights violations by China.

Zhao was asked during the press conference if it goes in line with the US remarks about the diplomatic boycott of the games. The spokesperson advised reporters to address the question to the American side, according to Sputnik.

The spokesperson also said that the US delegation includes a number of officials of the State Department and other governmental agencies, and most of them have diplomatic or service passports.

Expressing hopes that Washington will follow the Olympic spirit, Zhao said China expects the US will leverage joint efforts with China in creating a good atmosphere at the games for athletes from all over the world. (ANI)

