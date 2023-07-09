Paris [France], July 9 (ANI): Anticipating violence during the upcoming Bastille Day weekend, France has banned the sale, possession, and transportation of fireworks, reported CNN on Sunday (local time).

During the wave of violent riots that engulfed the nation after a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old teen in late June, protesters have been seen setting off fireworks.

"In order to prevent the risk of serious public disorder during the July 14th festivities, the sale, carrying, transport and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks are prohibited throughout France until July 15th inclusive," CNN reported citing a decree published in the official French government journal on Sunday.

France's national holiday, Bastille Day, is observed every year on July 14 with spectacular fireworks displays staged all over the nation. However, the decree, which came into effect right away, does not apply to individuals or localities planning professional or community fireworks displays.

The protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in French streets as tensions grew over the fatal police shooting of a teenager that shook France recently.

The developments took place after the death of the teenager, 17, identified as Nal after being stopped for a traffic violation in the Paris suburb town of Nanterre. The officer who is accused of shooting him was taken to jail.

Footage of the incident filmed by a bystander showed two officers standing on the driver's side of the car, one of whom fired his gun at the driver despite not appearing to be in any immediate danger, according to CNN.

The officer has said he fired his gun out of fear that the boy would run someone over with the car, according to Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache.

The officer currently faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

The Fete Nationale Francaise is celebrated on July 14 or the National Day in France.

It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution. (ANI)

