Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): Amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services during the Pakistan general elections, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said the high voter turnout was a clear indication of "public commitment to shaping the future of our country", The News International reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the caretaker PM took to his official X handle to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), interim provincial governments, the armed forces, civil armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all the institutions and individuals that "contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections".

"This momentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of our democratic processes but also to the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people," the caretaker PM posted on X.

The News International further quoted the country's premier as saying that the participation and enthusiasm of people have been the cornerstones of this democratic exercise.

"The voices, expressed through the votes, will contribute to the fortification of our democracy, and for that, people of Pakistan deserve every bit of appreciation."

The caretaker premier said that despite a few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, the efforts of all the national institutions for conducting free and fair elections across the country are commendable.

"Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections."

"In the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable courage and determination," the caretaker PM said, according to the report, adding, "Your resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, continuing to participate in the electoral process, is a powerful statement against the forces that seek to destabilise our nation."

"It underscores our collective desire for peace, stability, and prosperity," Kakar posted on X.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes was underway for the Pakistan general elections held on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying that the people demonstrated their resolve to elect his party by turning out in large numbers to vote.

The jailed Pakistani leader also insisted on protecting 'Form 45' to guard the people's mandate and expressed confidence over his victory, saying, "no force can defeat an idea whose time has come."

Polling for general elections in Pakistan concluded amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Dawn reported on Thursday.The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier said that exceptions would only be made for people already inside the polling station.

However, the polling is not being considered free and fair, as many allegations were levelled regarding the rigging and people being barred from voting.In a major development, the Federal Interior Ministry this morning suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan to maintain the law and order situation during the general elections on Thursday.

Internet monitor Netblocks also said that the real-time data shows that internet blackouts are now in effect in "multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions," as reported by Dawn.

This development drew severe criticism from major political parties.Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the immediate restoration of mobile phone services across the country.Women voters at a village of NA-20 in Swabi district were completely banned to cast vote, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The locals allegedly prohibited women from exercising their right to vote in Adeena village of Swabi district. According to reports, the election staff has been present at the polling station, while women voters are not being sighted.

In another incident, at least two children were killed in a blast near a polling station in Washbood Panjgur, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

