Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Amnesty International's South Asia Regional Office has raised concerns over the detention of journalist Sohrab Barkat, who was reportedly targeted by Pakistani authorities for alleged criticism of state institutions online.

Taking to social media platform X, the organisation stated, "Sohrab Barkat, a journalist, was detained by Pakistani authorities last month for alleged criticism of state institutions online. Since then, he has been implicated in three separate cases under Pakistan's cybercrime law"

Also Read | Winter Solstice 2025 on December 21: Thousands Gather at Stonehenge to See Sunrise on Shortest Day of The Year (Watch Video)).

The group further stated, "Two cases were filed against him in August 2024 and 2025; he was never informed about them. Months later, on 26 November 2025, while trying to travel abroad, he was detained. After receiving bail in one of the cases, he was arrested in relation to a third case"

According to information provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Barkat, an Islamabad-based correspondent for the Pakistani news outlet Siasat and host of his own YouTube channel, was detained at Islamabad International Airport on his way to a United Nations conference. Multiple news outlets and Barkat's lawyer, Saad Rasool, confirmed the details to CPJ via messaging apps.

Also Read | Bangladesh Unrest: India Suspends Visa Services After Violent Attack at Assistant High Commission of India in Chittagong.

According to CPJ, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a case against Barkat on August 5, 2025, alleging he had made "derogatory remarks" and spread misinformation about state institutions, as noted in a Dawn report and a court document reviewed by CPJ. Rasool added that the allegedly insulting remarks were made by Sanam Javed, a member of the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in an interview conducted by Barkat and published on his YouTube channel.

Journalism in Pakistan is extremely challenging due to political pressure, censorship, and threats from extremist groups. Reporters often face harassment, intimidation, or violence for exposing corruption or sensitive issues. Media outlets struggle with government regulations and biased ownership, limiting freedom of expression. Economic instability also affects journalists' job security. Despite these risks, many continue to pursue truth, showing courage, but the environment makes reporting accurately and safely very difficult. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)