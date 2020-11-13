Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Days after an Afghanistan journalist lost his life in a blast in Kabul, a radio journalist was killed on Thursday in a magnetic IED blast in the southern province of Helmand.

According to a TOLO News report, hours after the murder of Elyas Dayee, a Radio Azadi reporter, journalists gathered in Lashkargah, the centre of Helmand province, and also in Kabul to express their concerns about what they described it the systematic murders of Afghan journalists.

"Those who directly or indirect target the journalists indicate that such elements do not believe in freedom of the press, therefore they are put the life of the journalists to danger," Jawed Tanvir, a journalist in Helmand, was quoted as saying.

On November 7, Kabul-based former news presenter Yama Siawash was killed in an explosion in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul's PD9 on Saturday morning, Tolo News reported.

Siawash, a former Tolo News presenter, and two other people were killed in an IED blast that targeted their vehicle belonged to the government-owned Central Bank.

Violence has remained high in the country amidst the ongoing efforts to start peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha. (ANI)

