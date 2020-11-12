London, November 12: The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day spike in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. According to official figures from the Department of Health, a total of 33,470 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest in a day so far and a large increase from 22,950 on Wednesday. UK Economy Witness Record Recovery in Third Quarter Before Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions GDP, Grew by 15.5%.

The previous highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases was reported on November 5 when 24,141 people had tested positive. Yesterday, the UK became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Figures from the British government showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May.

The death toll now stands at 50,365. The UK joined the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths. Despite the country reaching a grim milestone, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is better equipped to handle outbreaks than it was during the first wave in the spring, when the country reported more than 40,000 deaths.

Britain is seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus and has imposed new restrictions to curb infections over the past few weeks. England is currently in the midst of its second lockdown, which is due to expire on December 2. However, unlike the UK's spring lockdown, schools and universities in England and construction sites and factories are allowed to operate this time.

