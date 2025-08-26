Cairo [Egypt], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement today that the massacre that targeted the Nasser Medical Complex, killing 20 people, including 5 journalists, is just a new chapter in a series of deliberate crimes against civilians.

He explained that more than 12 journalists have been assassinated in the past two weeks, while the number of journalist casualties has exceeded hundreds since the beginning of the war. He stressed that Israel seeks to erase the truth and silence every free voice reporting the atrocities taking place in Gaza.

The Secretary-General called on the international community to "break the global silence" regarding the ongoing crimes, noting that the past 24 hours alone saw 11 deaths from starvation and malnutrition. (ANI/WAM)

