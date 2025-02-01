Cairo, Feb 1 (AP) Powerful Arab nations have rejected US President Donald Trump's suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League released a joint statement on Saturday following a meeting of foreign ministers.

They said they reject any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The statement warned that such plans “threaten the region's stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples”. (AP)

