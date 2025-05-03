Cairo [Egypt], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The Arab League (AL) and Arabic Parliament have condemned the airstrikes carried out by Israel on vicinity of the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

In statements issued this evening, the Arab Parliament and the General Secretariat of the Arab League called on the international community and the United Nations to confront these repeated violations committed by Israel against the Syrian state.

These attacks are a continuation of the blatant violations and aggressions committed by Israel against the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Syria, the statements added. (ANI/WAM)

