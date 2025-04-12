Sharjah [UAE], April 12 (ANI/WAM): Arabic Language Academy (ALA) welcomed a student and academic delegation from the Catholic University of Italy, consisting of 11 students accompanied by Dr. Wael Farouk, Director of the Arabic Cultural Institute at the university.

This week-long visit, lasting until April 17, includes an intensive linguistic, cultural, and tourism program aimed at enhancing their Arabic language skills and connecting them with its vibrant culture, as well as introducing them to the history and landmarks of Sharjah.

The visit is part of the academic and cultural cooperation between the academy and global educational institutions, aligned with the academy's efforts to enhance the global presence of the Arabic language and provide a dynamic educational environment that combines language learning with cultural immersion.

Dr. Muhammad Safi Al-Mustaghanimi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, expressed pride in Sharjah as a place that unites people from around the world in love for the Arabic language. He emphasised that teaching Arabic to non-native speakers should extend beyond grammar and syntax to immerse them in the depths of the culture and history of the Arab nation.

Dr. Wael Farouk affirmed that hosting the students represents an investment in the future and the planting of seeds for Arabic language and culture in Western society. He noted that students who experience linguistic immersion will return home with valuable insights that deepen their connection to the Arabic language.

In addition to the academic programme, the academy is organising a series of cultural visits to introduce the Italian delegation to key cultural sites in Sharjah, including the House of Wisdom, the Quran Complex, and the Islamic Civilization Museum. The excursions will also include tours in Khor Fakkan and a trip to Al Noor Island, allowing students to interact directly with Emirati culture.

The students expressed enthusiasm for participating in the lectures and visits that showcase Sharjah's commitment to the Arabic language. They appreciated the academy's efforts in organising this academic and cultural program, affirming that this experience will enhance their language skills and deepen their understanding of Arab and Emirati cultural identity.

Matilda Ferrari, a graduate of the Catholic University in Milan, shared her passion for Arabic literature and her focus on analyzing diverse literary texts. Meanwhile, Mila Vaninelli, a doctoral researcher in contemporary Arabic literature in Italy, noted that her visit to Sharjah would enrich her knowledge and cultural experience, making her more effective in conveying information to her future students. (ANI/WAM)

