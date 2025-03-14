New York, Mar 14 (PTI) Popular comic book character Archie and his friends are learning about Holi as the celebration of the festival of colours in India is featured in the comic's latest edition.

Co-CEO of Archie Comic Publications Nancy Silberkleit told PTI that Holi celebration is part of a new 10 page Archie comic story in ‘The World of Betty & Veronica digest #38' released Thursday, coming as the festival of colours is being celebrated in India and around the world.

Also Read | Israel Pounds Lebanon: IDF Launches Airstrikes on Bekaa Region.

“The thought behind this is the beauty of India that I have experienced in India,” Silberkleit said on featuring the story of Holi in the comic book.

In the digest, the story on Holi is titled ‘Celebration Surprise', with Archie and his beloved friends Betty and Veronica learning about Holi and the traditions of fun and food associated with it.

Also Read | US Plane Fire: American Airlines Plane Catches Fire at Denver Airport Gate; Passengers Evacuated on Slides (Watch Videos).

She said that another important ingredient to this project was her desire to celebrate Om Arora, the owner of Delhi-based Variety Book Depot credited with connecting Archie Comics to India.

"After so many decades of Om's business ‘The Variety Book Depot' being the distributor of Archie throughout India, Om and I unite, we are family,” she said.

"Just think a comic book company and a gentleman from India made a journey decades ago to request distribution of Archie Comics into India,” she added.

Silberkleit recalls her own experiences of celebrating Holi during her travels to India, through which she said she has also experienced art that celebrates India's creativity.

"My travels mainly to New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur have always been business. I know there is so much more for me to learn about India, it's people, the vibrancy and the culture. I'm excited to explore more of India, especially Goa and Ooty that I have heard so much about,” Silberkleit said.

"My heart has two homes: the US and India!"

Silberkleit shared that the bonds she has created with India and its people during her travels to the country are the “ingredients” that led to the ‘Celebration Surprise' story on Holi.

“It's been the experience of many generous people I have met on these travels. Inviting me into their homes has been extraordinarily touching. I have learned so much from each person's generosity, it has stamped a lasting connection to my memory of that individual into my heart," she said.

"Along with that comes learning about their culture that is so unique and special! Friendships, cooking, the beautiful colours of India, streets always celebrating life are the ingredients that sparked Celebration Surprise,” she said.

“I have learned to make Roti! From their kitchen now to mine,” she added.

Noting the story's specialised speech bubble, she said she told her team “that it had to feel like India.

“I had a vision and I needed the pencils to be throughout the story... so the reader would be immersed into India and to visualise and feel the excitement of the celebrations,” she said adding that she requested her team that the shapes, lines, patterns of India find its way into the penciling of the story.

The story of ‘Celebration Surprise' is by John A. Wilcox and Barry Grossman.

The team that worked on the project include penciler Fernando Ruiz, inker Allen Milgrom, letter by Andrew Thomas and colourist Dheeraj Kumar Mishra.

‘Celebration Surprise' is published in the digest “The World of Betty & Veronica digest #38', which has many other stories. “Celebration Surprise is in the center of this digest,” she said adding that the cover for the digest highlights iconic friendships and sharing, which is “a perfect cover for Celebration Surprise.”

“Here at Archie comics we are wishing all a joyful and colourful Holi. May this day and beyond be filled with happiness, laughter, and bright colourful celebrations,” Silberkleit said in her message.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)