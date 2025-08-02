The Chinese national flag flies over a mosque in the old city in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China (Photo/Reuters)

New York [US], August 2 (ANI): In a landmark breakthrough for international justice, Argentina's Supreme Criminal Court, the Federal Court of Criminal Cassation, ruled on June 18 that a genocide and crimes against humanity lawsuit brought by Uyghur victims against Chinese officials can move forward, according to Just Security (New York).

The decision comes at a critical moment when authoritarian regimes are increasingly undermining international human rights law. While significant legal and diplomatic hurdles remain, the court's ruling offers a beacon of hope for Uyghur survivors seeking accountability for alleged atrocities in Xinjiang and refocuses international attention on a crisis frequently eclipsed by other global conflicts, as analysed by Just Security.

The Uyghurs, approximately 12 million Turkic people living in what China labels the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, have endured intensifying repression since Xi Jinping rose to power.

Following the 2014 "Strike Hard Against Violent Extremism" campaign, Beijing began arbitrarily detaining hundreds of thousands from 2017 onward in so-called "vocational training centres," widely recognised as internment camps. Reports confirm systemic abuses including torture, cultural erasure, gender-based violence, and forced disappearance, Just Security reported.

Parallel to its domestic crackdown, Beijing has expanded transnational repression, targeting Uyghur activists abroad through sham legal proceedings. In 2022, the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights found that the mass detentions "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," but attempts to bring these horrors to the U.N. Human Rights Council were foiled by intense lobbying from China, the article notes.

Argentina's ruling relies on the principle of universal jurisdiction, allowing legal action against perpetrators of genocide or war crimes irrespective of where such atrocities occurred. This legal doctrine has previously underpinned cases against Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, Syrian intelligence official Anwar Raslan, and Rwandan genocide perpetrators.

The Cassation Court's decision overturns efforts by Argentina's lower courts, which initially shelved the case, citing an alleged parallel Turkish investigation that does not exist.

The higher court ruled that judges who acted improperly should be replaced, and that the investigation should proceed by international law, reports Just Security. As a result, survivors may now gather evidence, press charges, and potentially secure international arrest warrants or Interpol Red Notices against Chinese officials, including high-ranking figures like Chen Quanguo.

Though Latin America's relationship with China, including economic ties and participation in China-led forums like BRICS, may influence flagging support for the case, the ruling firmly establishes Argentina's judiciary as a potential global hub for justice.

The precedent could pave the way for future lawsuits from victims in Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Gaza, and Russia, already seeking investigation through Argentine courts, according to Just Security.

While it may be years before senior Chinese officials are summoned, Argentina's decision marks a pivotal affirmation: universal jurisdiction remains a viable path for accountability, and international law can still act as a force for truth, even against the most powerful states. (ANI)

