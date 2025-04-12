Buenos Aires, Apr 12 (AP) Argentine President Javier Milei's economy minister has announced that the libertarian government would lift the country's strict capital and currency controls in a few days, a high-stakes gamble made possible by a new loan from the International Monetary Fund.

In a nationally televised address on Friday, Economy Minister Luis Caputo also said the IMF's executive board had decided to approve the $20 billion bailout package announced earlier this week, which offers a lifeline to Argentina's dangerously depleting foreign currency reserves.

“The agreement will allow us, starting Monday, to lift the exchange rate controls that so severely limit the normal functioning of the economy,” Caputo said from the government headquarters in Buenos Aires. (AP)

