Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 13,736 new cases and 300 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total caseload up to 4,975,616 with 106,747 related deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

During a working meeting, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said that her country would speed up the vaccination process, and for the second dose, priority will be given to people who have been waiting the longest since receiving the first dose, those over 50 years old and those with underlying health conditions.

So far, 25.64 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 7.68 million with two doses, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua )

