Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 18 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina on Monday and discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between the two countries.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to #PrimeMinister of #Bangladesh and discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between #Bangladesh and #India," the Indian Army tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army Chief interacted with Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh; Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of Air Force and also called on General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

"General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal #ChiefofNavalStaff, #BangladeshNavy & Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of #BangladeshAirForce and discussed aspects of mutual interest," the Indian Army tweeted.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS called on General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, COAS #BangladeshArmy and discussed ways to enhance & strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries," Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Indian Army chief, who arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, received a Guard of Honour at a convention centre of the Armed Forces in Dhaka on Monday."General Manoj Pande COAS received an impressive Guard of Honour at Senakunja Bangladesh.

He also planted a tree to commemorate the friendship between the two Armies," Indian Army tweeted.

"General Manoj Pande COAS laid a wreath at ShikhaAnirban and paid tributes to the #Bravehearts who laid down their lives for the Liberation of Bangladesh," it said in another tweet.

