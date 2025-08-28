Algiers [Algeria], August 28 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited the School of Command and Major Staff in Tamentfoust, Algeria, where he was briefed on the institution's role in training mid-level officers for staff and higher command responsibilities, the Indian Army said in an official statement.

"While interacting with faculty and student officers, #COAS appreciated their professionalism and encouraged them to pursue excellence in military leadership and continue selfless service to the nation," the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted on X.

Prior to this, General Dwivedi visited the Cherchell Military Academy, the country's premier institution for officer training. He was briefed on the Academy's role in preparing cadets for leadership positions and commended the faculty on their dedication and high training standards.

In a post on X, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS visited the Cherchell Military Academy, Algeria's premier institution for officer training. COAS was briefed on Academy's vital role in preparing cadets for leadership roles as officers in the Algerian Army. Interacting with the faculty, COAS commended them on their dedication and excellent standards of training and encouraged them to strive for excellence in service to their Nation. COAS further added that he looked forward to cooperation and exchange of best practices between the Cherchell Academy and the Training Institutes of the Indian Armed Forces."

During his official visit on Monday, General Dwivedi reviewed the Guard of Honour and held discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence ties between India and Algeria. He also interacted with Lieutenant General Mostefa SMAALI, Commander of the Land Forces of Algeria, to discuss enhancing defence cooperation.

The visit comes close on the heels of recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at Defence Seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 01, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration, the MoD statement added.

Notably, this is General Upendra Dwivedi's first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad. (ANI)

