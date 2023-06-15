Kabul [Afghanistan], June 15 (ANI): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, on Thursday, said that nearly 16 million children in Afghanistan need urgent humanitarian aid, warning of a "children's crisis," Khaama Press reported.

"In a country with almost 16 million children in need of protection and humanitarian assistance, in a country in which way too many kids are burdened with responsibilities way beyond their age, in a country where the children's rights are eroded every day, having a space like this offers the kids a respite, a safe and secure space where the kids can rest, can relax, can play and can make friends," UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza said.

Also Read | Themis Matsoukas, Penn State Professor, Arrested For Allegedly Performing Sex Acts on Pet Dog, Bestiality Horror Caught on Trail Camera.

In a video message, he further stated that many children have become responsible way before their age of maturity. Children's rights are constantly being degraded in Afghanistan.

He further stated that the children even don't have clean water to quench their thirst or blankets to sleep, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | Pakistan Not Interested in Picking Sides Between US, China, Says MoS Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

Equiza also pointed out that the condition of children in the country is disastrous, as some children are breadwinners for their families.

"Children as young as six are in dangerous conditions to help their parents put a little food on the table," he said.

On the other hand, children are the most vulnerable section of society, including violence, early marriage and a huge responsibility.

"Too many live in fear of violence or early marriage. Too many are burdened by the weight of dual responsibility," he said. "Too many people have forgotten that Afghanistan is a children's crisis," Equiza added.

The organization also reiterated that nearly 2.3 million children are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2023, according to Khaama Press.

Since the Taliban's control of the country, following the sanction by the international community, the country has faced financial, acute humanitarian, and human rights crises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)