Kathmandu, Oct 2 (PTI) A five-day art exhibition to pay tribute to to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary began in Nepal on Saturday.

Nearly two dozen artworks compiled by noted artists were on display at the exhibition held at Art Council, Babarmahal, in Kathmandu.

Senior artists, Ragini Upadhyaya, Vijaya Thapa, I B Malla Sunita Rana, Uma Shankar Shah, Rajan Pant, Mahendra Rai among others showcased their artworks at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, noted artist Upadhyaya said: "The present-day world needs to move on the path shown by Gandhi as we have experiencing violence and terror in almost every part of the world."

Gandhi was not only an Indian leader, but he was a great man of the world, who fought for freedom and the upliftment of the marginalised people, said senior artist Thapa.

