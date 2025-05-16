Dubai, May 16 (PTI) Invaluable artefacts, manuscripts, documents, rare books and other significant items from India and Kuwait will be displayed during an exhibition in the Gulf nation next week to mark 250 years of their cultural and bilateral ties.

The 'Rihla-e-Dosti: 250 years of India-Kuwait Relationship' exhibition will commence from May 19 at the National Library of Kuwait, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait announced on Thursday.

The exhibition, open to the public from May 20-24, will highlight the enduring legacy of cooperation and shared heritage, chronicling from early trade routes to contemporary collaborations in politics, culture, and development.

The exhibition will showcase the rich history of India and Kuwait through display of an array of invaluable artefacts, manuscripts, documents, rare books, personal letters, coins, Indian currency (legal tender in Kuwait till 1961), the embassy said.

The event will also feature cultural performances and panel discussions on various facets of ties between India and Kuwait.

The exhibition is being jointly organised in collaboration with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL), Kuwaiti Heritage Society, National Archives of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.

“Rihla-e-Dosti” is not only a visual narrative of the past but also reflects the strong bond and mutual respect that continues to shape the future of India-Kuwait relations, the embassy said in a statement.

