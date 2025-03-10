New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Arun Kumar Sahu, currently serving as India's Ambassador to Bulgaria, has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia. He will continue to be based in Sofia and is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a statement from the Minsitry of External Affairs stated on Monday.

India and North Macedonia share a steadily growing partnership built on historical ties, shared democratic values, and respect for pluralism. A significant connection between the two nations is Mother Teresa, who was born in Skopje.

India played a role in North Macedonia's global recognition by co-sponsoring the 1993 UNGA resolution for its admission under the name Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM). Diplomatic relations were formally established on February 9, 1995.

Since 2019, following the resolution of the name dispute with Greece, the country has been officially known as North Macedonia. India's Embassy in Bulgaria is concurrently accredited to North Macedonia, while North Macedonia has an embassy in New Delhi and Honorary Consuls in Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore.

The Indian community in North Macedonia is small, consisting of approximately 50 individuals, including IT professionals and executives in multinational companies. Indian students in the country are also few in number.

Cultural ties between the two countries remain strong, with growing interest in Indian traditions. Yoga has gained popularity in North Macedonia, with International Yoga Day celebrated annually in partnership with Yoga Surya, Art of Living, ISKCON, and other organisations.

Tourism also holds potential for further cooperation, with both countries exploring opportunities to boost travel and cultural exchange.

India continues to offer opportunities for North Macedonian professionals under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. Several individuals have participated in training at leading Indian institutions, strengthening knowledge-sharing and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

