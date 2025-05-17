Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday strongly condemned China's preposterous attempts to name places in the state, saying that it is not a new thing and the Ministry of External Affairs has already rejected such attempts.

In an interview with ANI, Khandu also expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Arunachal Pradesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and country's armed forces for giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

Khandu said he had seen reports in the media about China attempting to rename a few places in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I have also seen in the media that China has attempted to rename a few places in Arunachal Pradesh. It's not a new thing for us; China has done it for the 5th time. Our MEA has condemned that. I condemn any such attempt on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the government," he said.

India earlier this week categorically rejected China's vain and preposterous attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and emphasised that such manoeuvres would not change the reality that the state was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

Khandu also lauded government's move to send all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month, in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

"I thank PM Modi and all our armed forces on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Pakistan... The central government has decided to send delegations across the world to express our point of view and the issues relating to terrorism. It's the government's prerogative to select the members and the person who will lead the team. When we go outside the country, we represent the country and not any party. When it's about the country, we should come as a nation. Our domestic politics shouldn't be discussed at the international level," Khandu said.

India carried out Operation Sindoor early on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in precision strikes. Indian Armed Forces effectively responded to the subsequent Pakistan aggression and pounded Pakistan airbases. (ANI)

