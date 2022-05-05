Beijing [China], May 5 (ANI): As China continues to face the impact of the resurgence of COVID cases in key cities, the country's top leadership has vowed to "win the war" against infection with its scientific and effective epidemic control policy that will stand the test of time.

This message was conveyed by the top leadership at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xinhua news agency reported that China's much-publicized "zero-covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020.

During the meeting, the current epidemic prevention and control situation was analyzed. They also took stock of COVID priorities and made arrangements for relevant work.

According to the CPC leadership, China has since March withstood the most challenging COVID-19 control test since the anti-epidemic battle of Wuhan, and has secured progress with nationwide concerted efforts.

As the pandemic is still raging across the world and the coronavirus keeps mutating, there is a great deal of uncertainty concerning how the pandemic will develop, according to the meeting, which warned against any slackening in the control efforts.

"Relaxation will undoubtedly lead to massive numbers of infections, critical cases and deaths, seriously impacting economic and social development and people's lives and health," the meeting said.

The top leaders stressed the importance of unswervingly adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID policy and resolutely fighting any attempts to distort, question or dismiss China's COVID policy. (ANI)

