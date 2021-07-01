Kathmandu [Nepal], July 1 (ANI): As protests in Nepal against house dissolution intensified, student union affiliated to opposition alliance on Thursday burnt effigies of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Kathmandu.

The five students' organisations that earlier had announced their protest plans burnt effigies of Oli and Bhandari, chanted slogans against Oli as well as sitting President Bidhya Devi Bhandari demanding to scrap the unconstitutional move and scuffled with the police.

In less than three months of its reinstatement, the house of representatives of Nepal was again dissolved in May after a high-running political drama over the nomination of a new Prime Minister. Effigies were burnt in most districts across the country on Wednesday.

In less than three months of its reinstatement, the House of Representatives of Nepal was again dissolved in May after a high running political drama over the nomination of a new Prime Minister.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the cabinet on May 21 dissolved the House of Representatives calling for fresh elections in November.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari said just minutes after calling an emergency Cabinet meeting: "that none of Oli and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba can be appointed the next Prime Minister, Oli recommended President Bhandari to dissolve the House and hold the election in two stages on November 12 and 19."

The reason was that Oli cannot be appointed Prime Minister as 26 lawmakers of CPN-UML and 12 of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) that he (Oli) included in his claim to contend support of 153 House of Representatives (HoR) members have signed in support of Deuba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)