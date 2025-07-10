New York, Jul 10 (AP) Asian shares mostly gained on Thursday after a rally in US tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq to an all-time high and helped Wall Street claw back most of its losses from earlier in the week.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1 per cent to 3,164.26 after the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and as semiconductor shares rose following Nvidia's overnight rally on Wall Street.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent to 39,583.78, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1 per cent to 23,926.09.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.4 per cent to 3,505.58 while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6 per cent to 8,589.70.

The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen and euro and oil prices dropped.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent for its first gain this week. The benchmark index remains near the record it set last week after a better-than-expected US jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, closed 0.9 per cent higher. The gain was good enough to nudge the index past the record high it set last Thursday.

Nvidia rose 1.8 per cent and became the first public company to exceed USD 4 trillion in value after its share price briefly topped USD 164 each in the early going. Shares in the AI boom poster child were going for around USD 14 per share at the start of 2023.

The tech rally came as Wall Street continued to weigh the latest developments in President Donald Trump's renewed push this week to use threats of higher tariffs on goods imported into the US in hopes of securing new trade agreements with countries around the globe, with the window for negotiations extended to August 1.

In other dealings on Thursday, benchmark US crude lost 6 cents to USD 68.32 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 8 cents to USD 70.14 per barrel.

The dollar was trading at 146.21 Japanese yen, down from 146.26 yen. The euro rose to USD 1.1736 from USD 1.1723. (AP)

