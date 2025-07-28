Berlin, Jul 27 (AP) At least three people were killed and others seriously injured Sunday when a regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany, authorities said.

Federal and local police said the cause of the crash near Riedlingen remains under investigation.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train at the time of the crash. (AP)

