Manila, Feb 6 (AP) A US military-contracted plane crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines Thursday, killing all four people on board, US Embassy and Philippine officials said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash of a light plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. It did not immediately provide other details.

Also Read | Hamas 'Tortured, Executed' Own Fighters Over Same-Sex Relations, Secret Documents Reveal Male Israeli Hostages Were Raped.

The plane that crashed in the southern province was contracted by the US military, US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay told The Associated Press, adding that the US Indo-Pacific Command will issue a statement on the plane crash.

The bodies of four people who appeared to be foreign nationals were retrieved from the wreckage, said Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto, a safety officer of Maguindanao del Sur. (AP)

Also Read | 'Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Rajya Sabha on US Deportation Row, Says 'India Engaging With US Govt To Ensure Deportees Are Not Mistreated' (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)