Memphis, Jan 22 (AP) At least one sheriff's deputy fatally shot a person suspected of driving a stolen car in Memphis on Tuesday, authorities said.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies came across the person in a stolen car and tried to take him/her into custody near a cluster of businesses in east Memphis, said Kim Wheeler, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Also Read | Donald Trump 2.0: Marco Rubio Sworn In as US Secretary of State by Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

The situation escalated, and at least one deputy shot the person, who died at the scene, Wheeler said. No deputies were hurt.

No other details were immediately provided, including how the situation escalated and the names, ages, sexes and races of the deputy and the person who was killed.

Also Read | WHO Regrets US Exit From Global Cooperation on Health, Climate Change Agreement; Hopes Donald Trump Will Reconsider Decision.

Agents were collecting evidence and conducting interviews to put together the series of events that led to the shooting, Wheeler said.

The TBI is the state's police agency. It conducts investigations of shootings involving law enforcement and then gives its report to the local district attorney, who decides whether to pursue charges. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)