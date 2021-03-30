New York [US], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The attacks that reportedly killed dozens of people, including civilians in a Palma hotel in Mozambique, are heinous acts, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

"The United Nations reaffirms its solidarity and continued support to the government of Mozambique in its efforts to protect civilians, restore stability and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We are deeply concerned by the still-evolving situation in Palma," Dujarric said, adding the attacks beginning Wednesday reportedly killed dozens of people, including some in a hotel where they had taken shelter.

"We strongly condemn the attacks and extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Mozambique," he said. "We continue to coordinate closely with the authorities on the ground to assist those affected by the violence."

Last week a spokesman for the world organization expressed concern about the violence in Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado Province, leading to a rapid deterioration of the region's humanitarian situation. Palma town in the province is near a 20-billion-U.S. dollar international gas project. (ANI/Xinhua)

