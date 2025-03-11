Kathmandu, Mar 11 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday warned the pro-monarchy forces that any attempt to challenge the republican set-up would be countered with a revolution.

In his special address in the House of Representatives, the leader of the main opposition party advised the pro-monarchy forces to seek their space within the democratic set-up.

He said the present republican set-up had given security to the former king.

"But, if the pro-monarchy forces attempt to dismantle it, a harsh revolution will be a response to them."

"I urge pro-monarchy forces to seek their space within the republican democracy," he said.

The reasons behind the growing activities of the pro-monarchy forces were "the government's poor performance, chaotic condition of the country and mistrust in the mind of the people", he said.

Maoist chief Prachanda, who led a decade-long armed rebellion against monarchy, suspected an organised attempt behind the activities of pro-monarchy forces.

"There is a mix of internal and external plots to dismantle the current political system," he said.

"It will be a great illusion to think that the Nepalese people who have become sovereign source of power can turn into slaves to accept monarchy," he maintained.

Prachanda's remarks come as Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah on Sunday arrived here amidst tight security as pro-monarchy activists gathered at the airport to welcome him.

The former King's supporters have been rallying in different parts of the country, including Kathmandu and Pokhara, for the past few days, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy abolished in 2008 following the People's Movement.

The pro-monarchists have become active since the democracy day in February when Gyanendra said: "Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity."

