Canberra, Jul 11 (AP) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The approval comes as Australia is seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus infections in the state of Victoria, which reported a record 288 new confirmed cases Friday.

Also Read | Akhil Gogoi, Jailed Assam Activist, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Say Reports: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Authorities say remdesivir will be available only to patients who are severely ill, require oxygen or high-level support to breathe, and are in hospital care.

It is the only drug licensed by both the US and the European Union as a treatment for people with severe illness from the coronavirus.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Ship Rescues 6 Sri Lankan Fishermen Again, Second Time This Month.

With a population of 26 million, Australia has recorded more than 9,000 coronavirus cases, with 106 deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)