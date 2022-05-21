Canberra [Australia], May 21 (ANI): Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to become the country's prime minister as Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections on Saturday.

Speaking to his supporters, Morrisson said: "Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory."

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: Vote Count Begins for General Election After Polling Ends.

Morrison also said he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party, Sky News reported.

"I've always believed in Australians and their judgment, and I've always been prepared to accept their verdict," he was citied as saying by CNN.

Also Read | Pakistan Police Conducts Raid at PTI Chief Imran Khan's Residence in Bani Gala.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday night projected Labor will form a government for the first time since 2013, with Anthony Albanese to become the country's 31st Prime Minister.

The result marks an end to the coalition's nearly-nine-year hold on power and Morrison's tenure as Prime Minister. Morrison became prime minister in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)