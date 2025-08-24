Melbourne [Australia], August 24 (ANI): Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Australia on Sunday to call for an end to what they described as the ongoing genocide in Gaza and to urge the government to impose sanctions on Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, protesters condemned Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territory, which has been devastated by war, widespread starvation, and famine caused by an Israeli blockade on aid.

The mass protests come amid growing diplomatic tensions between Australia and Israel following Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement on August 11 that his government would formally recognise a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly next month.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Israeli leadership and deepened divisions between the two countries, as Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu called the Australian PM "weak" following his statement to recognise Palestine.

According to the Palestine Action Group, more than 40 rallies were held nationwide, including major gatherings in major cities such as Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

The group claimed approximately 350,000 people participated nationwide, with an estimated 50,000 in Brisbane alone, Al Jazeera reported.

However, local police offered a significantly lower estimate for Brisbane, putting the turnout at around 10,000. Police did not provide figures for Sydney and Melbourne.

According to Al Jazeera, in Sydney, protest organiser Josh Lees said the demonstrations reflected public outrage and solidarity with Palestinians, stating that Australians were out in force to "demand an end to this genocide in Gaza and to demand that our government sanction Israel"

Many attendees waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as "Free, free Palestine," Al Jazeera reported.

As per Al Jazeera, the ongoing Israeli assault, over the past 22 months, has resulted in the deaths of more than 62,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has drawn widespread international condemnation, with rights groups accusing Israel of committing war crimes.

In May, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.

Albanese's recognition of a Palestinian state aligns Australia with a growing number of Western countries, such as France, the UK, and Canada, that have recently supported the two-state solution. (ANI)

