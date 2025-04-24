Vienna [Austria], April 24 (ANI/WAM): The Austrian Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced EUR 70 million in investment grants for renewable energy projects this year, including a "Made in Europe" bonus for photovoltaic and electricity storage projects.

The Ministry stated that the funding will meet the legally stipulated minimum for renewable energy support in 2025. A bonus of up to 20 per cent will be awarded to projects that incorporate components manufactured in Europe, with the aim of strengthening regional value creation and promoting European industry

From an Austrian perspective, expertise in inverters and battery storage technologies plays a key role in advancing the energy transition.

The bonus will come into effect with the second funding call on 23rd June 2025. "It stands for regional value creation and a clear commitment to the European industrial location," Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Minister of Economic Affair, said. (ANI/WAM)

