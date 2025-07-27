Traverse City(US), Jul 27 (AP) Authorities say they are seeking to file terrorism charges and 11 charges of assault with intent to murder against the suspect accused of carrying out a knife attack at a Walmart store in Michigan.

Eleven people were stabbed Saturday at the store in Traverse City.

Authorities say they believe the attack targeted victims randomly.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says that around 4:45 p.m., a 42-year-old man entered the store and used a folding knife to stab the victims. (AP)

