Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Plant Protection and Inspection Services at Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced approval given by the State of Azerbaijan for the importation of fresh fruit from Israel.

The approval includes: mango, avocado and peppers.

Also Read | Who Is Marine Le Pen? France's Far-Right Leader Convicted in Embezzlement Case, Banned From Running for Presidency.

The permits came into effect after a proactive request from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and allow for the export of these fruits in an orderly and organized manner. However, in order to meet Azerbaijan's phytosanitary requirements, each shipment must be accompanied by a health certificate and meet the conditions specified for each type of fruit. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)