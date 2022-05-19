Baku [Azerbaijan], May 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Azerbaijan and Lithuania on Wednesday inked a pact aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in a number of areas.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda co-chaired a business forum and witnessed the signing of seven documents in various fields including trade, technologies, transport and logistics, and innovations.

Aliyev said during the forum that he hopes these documents would open up new business opportunities for the two countries.

Acknowledging the untapped potential for bilateral economic cooperation, the Lithuanian president said Azerbaijan, one of the key links between Europe and Asia and enjoying a growing role on the world market, is an attractive trading partner for Lithuania.

Nauseda embarked on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

