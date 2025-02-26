Brugelette (Belgium), Feb 26 (AP) Baby white rhino Nova captivated visitors at Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo on Wednesday, making her public debut with a playful display of jumps and frolics alongside her mother, Ellie.

Born on January 2, the rare calf first had to be nurtured in the warmth of a secure area where she could gather strength and weight.

Also Read | What Is Pop-Up SMS Scam? As NAB Issues Warning for Its Customers, Know All About New Fraud That Makes 'Phone Unusable Till Message Dismissed or Saved'.

Earlier this week, her mother brought her out in the open to get acquainted with the other rhinos at the famous Belgian zoo. She was also given a hesitant outing where the public got a first peek.

The mother Ellie is more used to the attention since it is already her fourth offspring.

Also Read | Pope Francis' Condition Remains Critical but Stable As He Continues Receiving Treatment for Double Pneumonia, Says Vatican.

The southern white rhinoceros are an endangered species of rhinoceros from Southern Africa. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)