Manama [Bahrain] May 26 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is one of the members of all-party delegation in Bahrain, said on Sunday that Bahrain is an old ally of India, and that the country will surely support India at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

While speaking with ANI, Dubey remarked, "Bahrain will definitely support us at two places: OIC, where Bahrain is not with Pakistan and Turkey... and also at the FATF. We have these two expectations, and we believe Bahrain will support us..."

"Bahrain is our old friend. The influence of India on Bahrain can be proven by the fact that the Indian Rupee was in use here from 1947 to 1960...," Dubey said.

The BJP leader further added that India is a secular nation; however, in Pakistan, the minority faces "adversity".

"There's no such thing like minority or majority in India. India is a secular nation. However, it is in Pakistan that the minority faces adversity," the BJP MP stated.

Earlier today, the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. During the meeting, the Members of Parliament emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain said that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla. (ANI)

