London [UK], February 3 (ANI): A leading Baloch activist has challenged Pakistan's assertions of operational success in Balochistan, saying the state is masking an ongoing conflict and targeting civilians instead of addressing political grievances. Hakeem Baloch, Focal Person of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Department, dismissed Islamabad's claim of killing over 140 militants in recent coordinated operations. He said the Pakistani government has failed to quell the conflict or address what it labels a "low-level insurgency."

"Pakistan is neither able to stop the intensity of the war in Balochistan nor does it have effective intelligence," Hakeem Baloch said. He added, "Baloch fighters arrive, carry out attacks, successfully achieve their objectives, and then leave. After that, the Pakistani state detains ordinary Baloch civilians, unarmed people, political workers, forcing them into enforced disappearances. This includes Baloch activists, political workers, human rights activists, Baloch leaders, or their family members, who are abducted as a form of collective punishment."

Hakeem Baloch further said that Pakistan has consistently refused to address the conflict through political means, leaving resistance as the only option for separatists.

"This is a reality that exposes the brutality of the Pakistani state. Baloch armed groups say they are fighting an extremely cruel war against it. They know this war will bring losses--they know their comrades will be martyred--but because the Pakistani state neither understands political dialogue nor wants to resolve what is fundamentally a political issue through political means, the Baloch are left with no option other than resistance, he said.

The conflict in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, stems from historical grievances over political marginalisation, economic exploitation and militarisation. Despite being rich in gas, minerals and strategic access to the Arabian Sea, local communities say they see little benefit from their resources, fuelling resentment against Islamabad's policies.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly documented widespread enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and crackdowns on peaceful protest, warning that the security-heavy approach is worsening alienation and fuelling further violence. Independent reports show hundreds of enforced disappearances and cases of illegal detention across the province, contributing to a climate of fear among ordinary citizens. (ANI)

