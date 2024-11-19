Quetta [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): Prominent Baloch activist, Sammi Deen Baloch has raised serious concerns over the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, specifically highlighting the case of Diljan Baloch, who has been missing for over a week. The 28-year-old resident of Awaran was reportedly detained by security forces on November 12, 2024, and has since been forcibly disappeared.

In a post on X, Sammi stated, "Diljan Baloch, a resident of Awaran, was taken into custody by security forces and forcibly disappeared. There is still no information regarding his whereabouts or condition".

According to reports, the family of Diljan Baloch is currently staging a sit-in protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Awaran, demanding information on his whereabouts and immediate release. Sammi who has been vocal in support of the family, stated, "The authorities and security personnel are pressuring them to end the protest and are harassing them. Furthermore, the tent set up for the protest has been removed by the administration. Since yesterday, the family has been holding the protest under the open sky."

Making a pointed critique of the role of mainstream media and the Pakistani authorities in the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Sammi stated, "If the mainstream media were to ask the Balochistan ministers about enforced disappearances, instead of questioning the affected families, they would realize the truth. However, the people of marginalized areas like Awaran may never be the focus of attention for Pakistan's mainstream media."

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a long-standing and deeply troubling issue, with thousands of individuals, particularly from the Baloch ethnic community, forcibly taken by security forces or paramilitary groups, often without explanation or legal process. These individuals are typically detained in secret locations, and their families are left in the dark about their whereabouts, often facing harassment and intimidation when they seek answers. Many of the disappeared are activists, political leaders, students, and ordinary citizens who are perceived as being critical of the state or advocating for the rights and autonomy of the Baloch people. (ANI)

