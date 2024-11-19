Mumbai, November 19: The police in the United Kingdom have launched a manhunt for an Indian-origin man named Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected of killing his wife Harshita Brella. The alleged murder came to light after the 24-year-old woman's body was found last week in a car boot in Ilford, East London. It is suspected that Pankaj Lamba fled the country after allegedly killing his wife, Harshita Brella, earlier this month.

Speaking about the alleged murder, Paul Cash, Chief Inspector of Northamptonshire Police, said that more than 60 detectives are working on the case. The police have also released a picture of Pankaj Lamba and requested people to come forward with any information they have. Cash also said that they suspect Lamba transported Harshita Brella's body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. Who Was Sharath Jois? Know About Indian-Origin Ashtanga Yoga Guru Who Suffered a Fatal Heart Attack While Hiking in US and Passed Away at 53.

As per the statement, Brella's body was found inside the boot of a vehicle on Brisbane Road in East London's Ilford in the early hours of Thursday. The next day, a post-mortem was conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary. Post this, the police launched a murder inquiry over the weekend. The police are also investigating to establish the connection between Harshita Brella going missing from her home in Corby, which is around 145 kilometres north of London, and her body being found in a car in London days later.

Police Name Corby Murder Victim as Harshita Brella

Detectives investigating the death of a woman from Corby have named the victim as 24-year-old Harshita Brella. A murder inquiry is underway and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact police. Read more here: https://t.co/IDnA6U2PP7 pic.twitter.com/cR8QPdLs89 — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) November 16, 2024

Who Was Harshita Brella?

As per reports, Harshita Brella was a 24-year-old Indian-origin woman who was living with her husband, Pankaj Lamba, at Skegness Walk in Corby, Northamptonshire. Speaking about her daughter's alleged murder, Harshita Brella's mother, Sudesh Kumari, said that she wants justice for her daughter. It is also learned that Harshita Brella moved to the United Kingdom in April after she married Pankaj Lamba. Harshita's sister, Sonia Dabas, said that Harshita had an arranged marriage. Harshita's father, Satbir Brella, said that his daughter was a "simple and serious young woman". Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison in Singapore for Criminal Breach of Trust on Corporate Card.

Speaking to BBC, he also said that Harshita wanted to be a teacher. It was also learned that Harshita, who hailed from Delhi, would spend her time in the national capital by tutoring children at her home. The family last spoke to Harshita on November 10, and three days later, the Northamptonshire Police registered a missing case, which eventually led them to the discovery of her body in Ilford, East London.

Harshita's sister Sonia Dabas also shared details about her sister's wedding. She said that her sister and Pankaj had a legal wedding in August 2023, and on March 22 this year, they had a traditional Indian wedding. After this, the two left for the UK. It is also learned that Harshita's husband was a student in London while she worked in a warehouse. Meanwhile, officials investigating the case believe Harshita Brella was killed in a "targeted incident" as a probe in connection with the murder is underway.

