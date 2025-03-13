World News | Baloch Activists Nominated for 2025 Nelson Mandela Prize for Human Rights Activism

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 13(ANI): The Focus Asia Foundation (FAF) has put forward the nominations of Mama Qadeer Baloch, vice chief of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), and Nargis Baloch (Hooran) for the esteemed Nelson Mandela Prize 2025, as reported by Balochistan Post.

According to FAF, this United Nations accolade is awarded to individuals who have made remarkable contributions to human rights, social justice, and peace.

For the past 15 years, Mama Qadeer and Nargis Baloch have been actively speaking out against enforced disappearances and human rights abuses. Their efforts have not only provided a platform for the families of the disappeared but have also brought global attention to the issue. The VBMP has officially confirmed their nomination for the award, the Balochistan Post reported.

On Wednesday, Mama Qadeer Baloch, in his regular statement, drew attention to the worsening situation in Balochistan, accusing the region of enduring oppression. He asserted that incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings rose in February, while the media continues to silence the truth and promote state-sponsored narratives, according to a report by Balochistan Post.

While speaking at the VBMP's protest camp for missing persons, which marked its 5,758th day on Wednesday, Mama Qadeer Baloch reiterated the group's demand for the safe return of the disappeared. Political and social activists from Khuzdar, such as Ameer Bakhsh Baloch, Allah Bakhsh Baloch, and Elahi Bakhsh, visited the camp to show their support for the families of the missing.

Mama Qadeer and Nargis Baloch's nominations highlight global recognition for their relentless fight for human rights.

Recently, Mahrang Baloch, a leading human rights activist and organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has confirmed her nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Balochistan Post. While expressing her appreciation, Baloch stressed that the recognition is not for her personally, but for the victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. (ANI)

