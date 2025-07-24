Islamabad [Pakistan] July 24 (ANI): Families of Baloch missing persons have been staging a sit-in protest in Islamabad for eight consecutive days, pressing for the recovery of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Despite continuous rain and deteriorating weather conditions, the protesters, who include women, children, and the elderly, persist in their nonviolent demonstration. However, authorities have not yet allowed them to establish a proper protest camp in front of the National Press Club, leaving them vulnerable to the weather and facing significant hardships.

The protest is occurring near the National Press Club, where Islamabad police have sealed off major roads in the vicinity. Moreover, additional routes surrounding the protest site have also been blocked, further limiting access and visibility, according to TBP.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee claims that state authorities are allegedly deploying buses to obstruct the view of the protest, effectively keeping it out of the public's sight. BYC asserts that this is a deliberate strategy to prevent Islamabad's residents from witnessing their peaceful quest for justice.

In a statement, BYC criticised the government's actions, characterising them as stemming from "fear, silence, and the oppression of marginalised voices." They denounced what they referred to as stark human rights violations and urged for nationwide attention to the matter.

"We call upon all citizens, journalists, human rights advocates, and organisations to support the families who are gathering in the capital seeking justice," stated the BYC.

This sit-in is part of a broader series of demonstrations aimed at raising awareness about enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a long-standing and sensitive human rights concern. Despite repeated promises from authorities, there has been minimal progress in addressing the issues raised by affected families, many of whom have been searching for years to find out what happened to their loved ones, as highlighted by the TBP report. (ANI)

