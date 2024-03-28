London [UK], March 28 (ANI): Khurshid Ahmed, the Information Secretary of the Baloch Human Rights Council, highlighted the negative implications of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan's province of Balochistan.

Amid increased violent attacks on Chinese projects in Balochistan, Khurshid stated the reason why these projects are facing backlash in Balochistan.

"The repeated attacks on China Pakistan projects by the oppressed native populations underscore the narrative that so-called developmental projects initiated by the oppressor primarily serve their own interest while offering little to no benefit to the oppressed nation," said Khurshid.

Despite being in desperate need of economic prosperity, Balochistan stands to gain nothing from the ongoing Chinese projects. Khurshid considers the CPEC 'a wrong deal for the Baloch people.'

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an apparent example of injustice. Despite promises of economic prosperity, CPEC has brought increased brutalities and human rights violations against local communities".

Khurshid alleged that demography was affected in Balochistan by the Chinese projects, which were earlier seen in Pakistan as a game changer for the country's economy.

"These projects are systematically altering the demographic balance of affected regions, leaving indigenous groups like Baloch, Pashtuns and Sindhis marginalised and deprived," Khurshid said.

Since the beginning of projects, CPEC has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"Baloch resistance groups have issued warnings to China urging them to siege activities in Balochistan and abandon the projects in the region, failure to do so, they warn, will result in further attacks."

"The continued resistance from oppressed groups underscores the urgent need for international intervention to bring about meaningful change and relief to the suffering of people," Khurshid added while demanding international action. (ANI)

